Vanguard Group Inc. Has $443.18 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SailPoint Technologies worth $443,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

SAIL stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

