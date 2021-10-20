Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Flowers Foods worth $460,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 197.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

