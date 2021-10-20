Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $306.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.