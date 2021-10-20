Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $415.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,100. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.