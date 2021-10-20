Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of VEGPF stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.59. Vectura Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

