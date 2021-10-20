Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of VEGPF stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.59. Vectura Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.