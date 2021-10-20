Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Veidekke ASA has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

About Veidekke ASA

Veidekke ASA engages in building construction and civil engineering activities. It operates through the Construction and Property Development segments. The Construction segment involves building and construction builds commercial, public, and residential buildings. The Property Development segment engages in the acquisition of sites and develops them into residential buildings for sale to the end customer.

