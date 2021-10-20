Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives $28.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE VNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 23,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,949. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

