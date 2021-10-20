Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,952,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,854. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

