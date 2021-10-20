Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Versus Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Versus Systems stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,523. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $4,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

