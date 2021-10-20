Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Update

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of VMEO opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

