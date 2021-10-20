Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to report sales of $56.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.79 million to $104.60 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,811.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $329.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.59 million to $463.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $560.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of VIR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,836. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of -1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,320. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

