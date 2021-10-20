Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,600 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

