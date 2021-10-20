Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 224.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 632.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $202,000. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.6% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 241,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 104,890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 36.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

TUP opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

