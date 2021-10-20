Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.13 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 201.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.62.

SEA stock opened at $366.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.05. The firm has a market cap of $197.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

