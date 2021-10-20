Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 7,400 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

