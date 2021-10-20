Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6,980.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

