Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Viridian Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Viridian Therapeutics Competitors -143.06% -15.22% -9.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors 253 875 1350 38 2.47

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.95%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million -$110.71 million -1.46 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors $931.62 million $35.39 million -35.45

Viridian Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

