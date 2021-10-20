Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires £154.44 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley purchased 13 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,188 ($15.52) per share, for a total transaction of £154.44 ($201.78).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Earl Sibley purchased 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £145.08 ($189.55).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,220.50 ($15.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

