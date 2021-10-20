Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,987,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 281.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after buying an additional 374,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

