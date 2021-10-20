Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

