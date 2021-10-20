VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,002.32

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,002.32 ($13.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20). VP shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 2,674 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,002.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 928.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £401.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.07.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

