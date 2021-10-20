Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 13,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,384,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vroom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,733,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

