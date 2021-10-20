W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

Shares of GWW opened at $436.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

