Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on WKCMF shares. Warburg Research downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF remained flat at $$177.00 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.10. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

