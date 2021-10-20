Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Walgreens Boots exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Impressive performance by both the operating segments buoys optimism. Robust sales of Boots.com instill investor confidence. Strong growth in the International segment (aided by the formation of the company's joint venture in Germany during the fiscal year) and solid growth in the United States business are encouraging. To date, Walgreens has administered over 40 million COVID-19 vaccinations and 16 million COVID-19 tests. Continued acceleration of Walgreens’ omnichannel offerings and a rise in MyWalgreens membership are notable upsides during the quarter. Yet, year to date, Walgreens underperformed its industry. Persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market raise concern. The company’s high level of debt is discouraging too.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 121,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

