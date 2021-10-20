Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Tops $181.04 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001437 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $181.04 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.98 or 0.00372116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00034478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,803,128 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

