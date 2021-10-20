Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%.
WSBF stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.