Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%.

WSBF stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 853.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

