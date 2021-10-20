Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.