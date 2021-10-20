WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $229.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.27.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.