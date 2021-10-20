WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $229.29, but opened at $208.62. WD-40 shares last traded at $214.15, with a volume of 3,267 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 47.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 15.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of -0.24.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

