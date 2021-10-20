WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $96.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,581. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.