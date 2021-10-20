Wells Fargo & Company Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $60.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.