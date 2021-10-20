Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.30% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

