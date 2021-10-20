WestRock to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRK. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.