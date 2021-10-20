Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2183 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

