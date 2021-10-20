Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,823.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.28 million and $7,823.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $594.34 or 0.00928737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,016.61 or 1.00034244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.48 or 0.05999685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

