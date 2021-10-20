Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) vs. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Critical Review

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -30.98% -26.74% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -85.68% -54.89%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compugen and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.82%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.05%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $2.00 million 222.71 -$29.70 million ($0.37) -17.59 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 253.69 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -0.91

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compugen beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

