Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

NYSE:WGO traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Winnebago Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

