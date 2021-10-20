Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

WTFC traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.63. 6,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,239. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.