Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. 8,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,239. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.