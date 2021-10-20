Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.
Wintrust Financial stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. 8,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,239. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.
WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
