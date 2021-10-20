Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $701,059.65

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $701,059.65 and approximately $70,445.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,617.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.22 or 0.06447503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.60 or 0.00319720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.71 or 0.00991535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00086078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00401826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.00269633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00262694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

