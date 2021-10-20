Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

