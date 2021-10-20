Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRDLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.84. 69,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. Worldline has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

