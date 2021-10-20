Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Worley stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Worley has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

