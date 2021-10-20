WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.70

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.70 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares traded.

WIR.U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.81.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.