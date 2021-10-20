WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$161.33.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$167.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$82.95 and a twelve month high of C$170.51.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.4550046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.13%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.