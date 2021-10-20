Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $86.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:WH opened at $81.45 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

