Xiotri (XIOT) Price Tops $364.59 on Major Exchanges

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded up 93.2% against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for $364.59 or 0.00552059 BTC on popular exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $3,980.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00191270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

