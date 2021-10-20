Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 209,547 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPOF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.