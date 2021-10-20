XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Shares of XSPA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 11,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,146. XpresSpa Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $153.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.30.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CFO James A. Berry acquired 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,196.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 540,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.